Congress resolves to increase manufacturing share in GDP from 14% to 20 %: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the grand old party resolves to make India a manufacturing hub by raising the share of manufacturing in the country’s GDP from 14 per cent to 20 per cent in the next five years.

Claiming that the share of manufacturing in India’s GDP has been higher during the Congress rule, Kharge said that the same has stagnated at 14 per cent during the 10 years of Modi government.

“It is thus no surprise that in the last 25 years, India’s manufacturing share of GDP has been higher during the Congress rule. On the contrary, in the last 10 years (2014-24), the share of manufacturing has stagnated at just 14%”, he claimed.

The Congress chief said that his party’s priority in the next five years will be to restore the healthy, fearless and trustworthy atmosphere for businesses if elected to power.

“Congress is determined to make India the manufacturing powerhouse that produces goods and services for itself and the world,” he added.

The Congres chief also alleged that the independent regulatory regime that was put in place when the Congress abolished industrial licensing and controls in 1991, has deteriorated into a system of overt and covert controls.

“We will conduct a comprehensive review of the current rules and regulations and repeal or amend them in order to restore freedom to industry, business and trade, he promised.

Citing RBI data, Kharge said that nearly 60 per cent of large central government projects have been stalled or delayed and costs have risen by nearly 5 lakh crore.

“Congress will address the problem in a mission mode and find ways and means to revive the stalled projects with the help of the private sector,” added.