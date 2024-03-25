Congress releases sixth list of five candidates for Lok Sabha elections

The Congress released its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The party has announced four candidates from Rajasthan and one from Tamil Nadu.

In Rajasthan, the party has fielded Ramchandra Choudhary from the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand, Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara, while Prahlad Gunjal will face Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Kota constituency.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in two phases. Phase 1 (April 19) will see polling on 12 seats, while the remaining 13 seats will go for polling in the second phase (April 26).

In Tamil Nadu, C Robert Bruce will contest on a Congress ticket from the Tirunelveli constituency.

Tamil Nadu will vote on all 39 Lok Sabha seats on April 19.

The Congress further stated that Tharahai Cuthbert will contest the bye-election from the Vilavancode constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the Congress party on Sunday released the fifth list of three candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, naming Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from Jaipur, replacing Sunil Sharma as announced earlier.

While, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, a stronghold of Congress.The party has also fielded veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

The Congress has announced names for 190 constituencies, while the BJP has announced names for 402 Lok Sabha seats so far.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats.