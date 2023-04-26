Congress questions ministerial bungalow for litigant in Rahul case

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moved the Gujarat High Court seeking reversal of his conviction by the Surat sessions court, the party’s state unit has hit out at the BJP MLA who had filed the criminal defamation suit against him.

Taking moral high ground over Rahul Gandhi’s promptness in vacating the bungalow allotted to him as MP, the Gujarat Congress on Thursday pointed out that former minister Purnesh Modi has not yet vacated his ministerial bungalow in state capital Gandhinagar.

Purnesh Modi, the complainant against Rahul Gandhi, was road & buildings minister in the Bhupendra Patel cabinet in its earlier tenure but was dropped after the assembly elections in December last year. But he is still occupying the ministerial bungalow number 11, pointed out Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesman Hemang Rawal by displaying a photograph clicked yesterday.

Rubbing in the contrast with Rahul Gandhi vacating his MP accommodation in Delhi recently, the GPCC spokesman said that as many as 15 ministers of the erstwhile Vijay Rupani ministry had not vacated their official bungalows for several months after being dropped by the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Likewise, several BJP ministers who have been allotted official bungalows have not vacated their MLA quarters available for a nominal rent of Rs 38/- per month, revealed GPCC spokesman Hemang Rawal.

If Rahul Gandhi can vacate the government accommodation, the complainant too should vacate the bungalow he is not entitled to, he said.