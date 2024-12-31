Congress questions ‘haste, repression’ by authorities in construction of Vaishnodevi ropeway

Questioning the “unnecessary haste and repression” being exercised by the authorities in the construction of the Rs 250 crore ropeway for the Vaishnodevi shrine, J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to release the detained leaders and create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue with the stakeholders of the pilgrimage.

Katra, the base town of the pilgrimage, has been observing a shutdown for the past seven days against the construction of the ropeway, which they claim will impact the livelihood of more than 11,000 stakeholders.

Karra criticised the authorities for the repressive measures being adopted to deal with the situation in Katra and called for the immediate intervention of the Lt Governor to release the detained leaders in order to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue if the authorities are sincere in finding an amicable solution to the ongoing situation.

Karra, along with the top leadership of the party, lashed out at the authorities for the repressive policy adopted by the administration to deal with the Katra situation, where representatives of the protesters are being ill-treated and detained. He stated that such an approach has further vitiated the atmosphere for dialogue and is not in tune with the claims of the Shrine Board authorities to find an amicable solution to the contentious issue by involving all stakeholders.

Accompanied by PCC working presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, and others, the PCC chief questioned whether this was the proper approach to deal with the stakeholders when their representatives had been detained for an indefinite period. “Will this kind of ill-treatment of local leaders from various groups create a conducive atmosphere for finding an amicable solution to the ongoing confrontation, he questioned.

Karra said that from day one on 27th November, the Congress party intervened for the release of detained leaders, and a high-level delegation from the party visited Katra to show solidarity with the agitating people. He emphasised that the current approach of repression will not yield positive results. He also questioned why only Congress party leaders are being stopped from visiting Katra to meet the people, while leaders of all other political parties are allowed to visit or join the cause.

The Congress party has sought an early appointment with the LG to discuss the situation and has also conveyed its intention to send a high-powered delegation to meet the agitating people.

Karra also expressed concern over the hardships being faced by the visiting pilgrims due to the situation at Katra. He reiterated the party stand that the the Shrine Board authorities and administration should involve all stakeholders to reach a consensus on the issue while clarifying that the Congress party is not opposed to developmental aspects.

Karra said that the people of J&K feel betrayed once again in 2024 as the restoration of statehood, promised through rallies, public meetings, and on the floor of Parliament and the Supreme Court, has not been fulfilled. He highlighted the great resentment and unrest among people from all walks of life over this issue while reiterating the Congress party’s pledge to fight for the rights of the people.