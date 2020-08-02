Congress President Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 1 pm on Sunday.

She was admitted on Thursday for routine checkup and investigations.

Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told that her condition is stable.

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on July 30, 2020 evening at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been discharged today at 1 pm. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable,” the health bulletin of the hospital stated.

