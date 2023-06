Congress is planning to mobilise a crowd of five lakh people for the party meeting at Khammam on 2 July which will be addressed by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Hath Se Hath Jodo Padayatra by Congress Legislature party leader Bhatti Vikramarka will culminate at Khammam with that huge public rally.

Former BRS MP Ponguletti Srinivas, who is also from Khammam, will join the Congress in that public rally in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.