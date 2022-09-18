Congress passing through difficult phase: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that the Congress party was passing through a difficult phase as on the one hand, the party is organizing Bharat Jado Yatra, and on the other its leaders have launched the Party Chhodo campaign.

Congress MLAs in Goa and senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Himachal Congress Working President Pawan Kajal, and sitting MLA Lakhvinder Rana have left the party, he added.

“Now a senior Congress leader of the State Ram Lal Thakur has resigned from the post of senior Vice President of the party accusing the Congress leadership of nepotism and self-projection,” he said.

Thakur said this while addressing a public meeting at Karsog of Mandi district on Sunday as part of Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh programme.

He also performed the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies of 33 developmental projects worth about Rs 90 crore at Karsog and announced the opening of Degree College at Pangna, starting of MA History and M Sc classes at Degree College, Karsog.

He also announced the opening of the Ayurvedic Health Centre at Dhar, the upgradation of Veterinary Dispensary Tattapani to Veterinary Hospital, the opening of Sub Tehsil at Ashla, the opening of Health sub-centers at Shansh and Pokhi, and the construction of Forest Inspection Hut at Khanayol Bagra.

He urged the people of the Karsog Assembly constituency to give their wholehearted support to the present state government so that the pace of development goes on at a steady pace for the next many years.

Local MLA Hira Lal while welcoming the Chief Minister to his home constituency said that the Karsog area has witnessed unparalleled development during the tenure of the present state government. He said that Rs 300 crore was spent on the construction of roads and bridges in the area.

Several developmental projects which were hanging fire for many years were completed during this period, he said, adding that several welfare schemes have been launched in the state for the welfare and betterment of every section of the society.