As Delhi government announces reopening of malls and restaurants from June 8, Congress on Sunday said that 25 per cent COVID-19 positive rate in the city indicates the onset of community transmission which was not the right time to unlock the city.

Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said it was shameful that the COVID positivity rate in Delhi was the highest in the country and its recovery rate the lowest. This is because Delhi hospitals are in bad shape, he said.

“It is premature for the Delhi government to open restaurants, malls from June 8 till health infrastructure is improved,” Ajay Maken said at a virtual press conference.

He asked the Kejriwal government why government hospitals in Delhi were “refusing” admission to COVID patients, alleging that 72 per cent of COVID-dedicated beds in Delhi were lying vacant.

Ajay Maken alleged that out of the 38 government hospitals in Delhi, 33 were not treating COVID patients and were refusing admission. He said the Delhi government was busy only in “image-making and event management” and has made no plans or preparations to counter COVID-19.

The Delhi government has decided to open restaurants and shopping malls, as well as its state borders from June 8.

“For now, we have decided that the 10,000 beds under the Delhi government will be kept for residents. The beds under the Central government can be used by all. Private hospitals covering special treatment will be opened to all,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Delhi has reported 27,654 cases of coronavirus till Sunday with its death toll at 761 according to ministry of health.