Congress’ objective is public welfare: Kharge on party’s foundation day

On the occasion of the party’s 139th foundation day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the objective of the grand old party is public welfare.

The Congress chief unfurled the party flag at the party headquarters here, in presence of senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal and Ambika Soni, and workers.

“The objective of the Indian National Congress is public welfare. We believe in an India based on parliamentary democracy in which there is equality, opportunities for all without any discrimination and political, economic, and social rights enshrined in the Constitution are followed,” Kharge said.

The Congress said, “On the solemn occasion of Congress foundation day, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protect the Constitution of India and uphold the values of democracy.”

Talking to reporters, Kharge said, “On foundation day, it is our duty to gather in large numbers and give a message to the country that the Congress party will never bow down from its ideology and will move forward.”

“From Nagpur, we want to give a message. We will definitely give a message to our people that in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections) we have to work in this direction,” added Kharge referring to the party’s ‘Hai Tayya Hum’ rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

Former Congress president Gandhi also took to social media on the occasion and wrote, “Hearty greetings to all the leaders, officials, supporters and party workers on the Congress foundation day.”