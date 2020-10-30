Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday has demanded that the Congress and other parties must ‘apologise to the country for conspiracy theories’ and remarks a day after Pakistan minister ‘admitted’ about the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian paramilitary troopers were killed

Union Minister tweeted, “Pakistan has admitted its hand behind Pulwama terror attack. Now, Congress and others who talked of conspiracy theories must apologise to the country.”

Pakistan has admitted its hand behind Pulwama terror attack. Now, Congress and others who talked of conspiracy theories must apologise to the country. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 30, 2020

On the first year of Pulwama attack anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) by holding the ruling government accountable for ‘security lapses’ and asked: “who benefitted from the attack?.”

The Congress leader wanted to know the update into an inquiry of the attacks.

Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday in Pakistan National Assembly had said, “We hit India in their home. Our success in Pulwama is a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and we are all part of that success.”

This admission by the minister Fawad Chaudhary came during a debate with opposition leader Ayaz Sadiq’s disclosure about a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after the encounter in which Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured.

According to the opposition leader, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mr Qureshi reportedly said that unless Wing Commander was released, India would attack Pakistan ‘that night by 9 pm.’

कांग्रेस के शहजादे को भारत की किसी भी चीज पर विश्वास नहीं है, चाहे वह सेना हो, सरकार हो या हमारे लोग हों। तो वे अपने ‘सबसे भरोसेमंद देश’ पाकिस्तान की ही सुन लें। उम्मीद है कि अब तो उनकी आंखें खुलेंगी… pic.twitter.com/2aXK8ZvAIM — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 29, 2020

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda said that ‘Congress had no faith in India’ and its ‘army’. He tweeted, “The Prince of Congress has no faith in anything in India, be it the army, the government or our people. So they should listen to their ‘most trusted country’ Pakistan. Hopefully, now their eyes will open,”

कांग्रेस अपने ही सशस्त्र बलों को कमजोर करने की मुहिम में लगी रही। कभी उनका मजाक उड़ाती रही तो कभी वीरता पर संदेह करती रही। हर प्रकार की चालबाजी की ताकि सेना को अत्याधुनिक राफेल न मिल सके। लेकिन देशवासियों ने ऐसी राजनीति को नकारकर कांग्रेस को कड़ा सबक सिखाया है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 29, 2020

He further added, “The Congress continued to campaign to weaken its own armed forces. Sometimes made fun of them and sometimes doubted the valor. Took all kinds of tricks so that the army could not get the latest Rafale. But the countrymen have taught the Congress a hard lesson by rejecting such politics.”

The Pulwama attacks on 14 February 2019 in which 40 CRPF personals lost their lives took place weeks before the Lok Sabha elections. India responded with airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot region.

Pakistan retaliated by sending jet to target India military installations. The strike was blocked but in it, an Indian plane went down and its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured who was released two days later.

Opposition parties Congress and Left had accused BJP on playing politics and capitalising on the issue.