Congress MP Tharoor urges EAM Jaishankar to “cool a little bit”

Responding to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks on the Western countries, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday urged him to “cool a little bit” after the latter criticised the West over its “bad habit” of commenting on other countries.

“We need not be so thin-skinned, I think it’s very important that as govt we take something in stride. If we react to every comment, we are doing ourselves a disservice. I will strongly urge EAM Jaishankar to cool a little bit,” said Tharoor. Earlier on Sunday, Jaishankar during ‘Meet and Greet’ interaction organised by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan with over 500 young voters, joggers and visitors at Cubbon Park, criticized the West for its habit of commenting on internal matters of other countries.

“The West thinks it has a God-given right to comment on internal matters of other countries,” said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said, “I will give you the truthful answer (on why we see West commenting on India). There are two reasons. It is because the West has a bad habit of commenting on others. They somehow think it is some kind of God-given right. They will have to learn only by experience that if they keep doing this, other people will also start commenting and they will not like it when it happens. And I see that happening.”

He added, “The second part of the truth – In our arguments, you are inviting the people to comment on you. Then more and more people are tempted to comment. We also need to stop giving generous invitations to the world saying there are problems in India, and (urging) America and the world (by saying), why are you standing by doing nothing? So if somebody from here goes and says why are you standing by and saying nothing, then obviously they are going to comment. Part of the problem is them, and part of the problem is us. And I think both need fixing.”

Jaishankar’s remark came after Germany and US reacted to the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament.