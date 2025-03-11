Congress MLAs protest with plastic snakes and wheat stalks in Madhya Pradesh assembly

Opposition Congress MLAs arrived at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly on Tuesday carrying plastic snakes and wheat stalks, accusing the BJP-led state government of hoarding government jobs and denying employment opportunities to the youth. They also alleged that the government was failing to provide adequate electricity to farmers for irrigation.

On the second day of the ongoing budget session in Bhopal, Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue within the Assembly premises.

The MLAs carried plastic snakes and jute baskets with slips reading ‘Bhajpa Sarkaar ka Saanp’ (BJP Government’s Snake), symbolizing their claims that the administration was obstructing job opportunities.

Singhar criticized the Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP government for failing to provide government jobs, stating that there had been no recruitment in key sectors such as police, education, irrigation, and health.

He reiterated that the BJP government was sitting on government job vacancies like a snake, preventing unemployed youth from securing employment.

As part of their demonstration, Congress MLAs also waved wheat stalks, highlighting their allegation that farmers were not receiving sufficient electricity to irrigate their crops.

The protesting MLAs attempted to carry the plastic snakes inside the Assembly, but security personnel stopped them, leading to heated exchanges between the legislators and security staff.

Responding to the protest, BJP MLA from Bhopal, Rameshwar Sharma, countered the Congress’s claims, remarking that the party itself was full of ‘aasteen ke saanp,’ accusing Congress leaders of infighting and political backstabbing.