Congress MLA sharpens attack on Kerala CM’s daughter

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who is in the forefront of attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the monthly payment allegations against his daughter Veena, on Saturday scaled up his allegations of financial irregularities against the daughter of the Chief Minister.

At a press conference in Kottayam on Saturday, Kuzhalnadan alleged that Veena’s company, Exalogic Solutions, had received more money from the mining company CMRL. Mathew Kuzhalnadan said that there are documents to prove that Veena’s company took an additional Rs 42 lakhs from CMRL.

He alleged that Veena Vijayan did not pay the tax on Rs 1.72 lakh received from CMRL. If tax has been paid, its records should be released, he said.

He asked the state finance minister to clarify if Veena Vijayan paid the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on the amount received from CMRL. “If not, the minister and the CPM have to just accept that it was nothing but a political funding,” he said

Mathew Kuzhalnadan, against whom the CPI-M has raised allegations of illegal financial dealings and tax evasion, also filed a complaint against Veena to state Finance Minister K N Balagopal, urging the latter to clarify if the chief minister’s daughter had paid the relevant taxes on a sum of Rs 1.72 crore her company received from the CMRL

He said the IGST amount supposed to be paid by Veena would come around Rs 30 lakh and around Rs 15 lakh of it was entitled to the state.

“ If Rs 1.72 crore is paid to Veena’s company for services, IGST is payable at the rate of 18 per cent, i.e. Rs 30.96 lakh. But CPI-M has not released its document yet. Is the CPI-M ready to reveal this? Will DYFI, which staged protest against me alleging that I had evaded tax payment, will come out against this tax evasion? The other day, the finance minister said that he will take steps to collect all the GST that is due to Kerala. The finance minister should recover this money if he has the will to practice what he preaches,” Kuzhalnadan said

“Exalogic, which was started in 2014, is defunct. How did a non-functioning company get funding? The money received by the company was not given for service but to satisfy those in power,” Kuzhalnadan alleged

Chief Minister Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan,also wife of State Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, has been at the centre of a controversy ever since media recently reported that the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB) has found that a total of Rs 1.72 crore was received by Veena Vijayan and her company Exalogic during 2017-20.