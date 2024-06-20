Congress MLA raises allegations of pay-off against Kerala CM’s daughter in Assembly

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan once again made monthly pay-off allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan.

Kuzhalnadan alleged in the state assembly that the chief minister’s daughter has been receiving monthly pay-offs from orphanages pointing out that the records of the Registrar of Companies show that Veena Vijayan received money from orphanages every month.

Kuzhalnadan also flashed documents to support his allegation in the assembly to prove his point.

“So far, we have heard about the monthly payoffs from CMRL. In a notice sent by the Registrars of Companies (ROC), it is said that from the bank statements produced, it is clear that the company receives money from various charities and organisations on a monthly basis,” he said.

The common people and the poor of the country are the ones who give money to orphanages and charities. How does the chief minister’s daughter get money from orphanages every month? How we can accept monthly payments from orphanages, he asked.

However, his microphone was turned off by Speaker A N Shamseer during his speech, stating that Kuzhalnadan was consistently making such allegations and that the assembly was not the appropriate place for them. In response, Kuzhalnadan insisted that his allegations are based on facts.