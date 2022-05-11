Congress MLA Malinga surrenders before police commissioner for allegedly beating DISCOM’s engineers in Bari on March 28

Strongly directed by the Chief Minister to follow the law of the land at his residence this morning, Giriraj Singh Malinga, a Congress MLA of Badi assembly constituency and accused of assaulting two engineers of the Discom, today surrendered before the Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava.

“I was called and asked to surrender by the CM at his residence. I was told to follow the law and enable the police to follow the proceedings in the alleged but false assault case lodged by AEN of Bari in the Dholpur district. CM said there has been a lot of media reporting on this and the Discom Association protesting on demand to ensure justice, and now you surrender”, Malinga told waiting for media persons outside the police commissionerate here.

After his surrender, the Congress MLA was sent under police custody to Dholpur, and he would be produced before the Investigating Officer in the said case, the Commissioner told the media.

As per the FIR lodged by AEN of JVVNL and posted in Bari, the MLA had barged into the room of his office with 5-6 people on March 28. They got up and welcomed him and offered a chair to him but he threw the chair at the Engineers and made casteist slurs. The MLA was allegedly angry at the AEN Harshadipti for picking up a transformer from a Thakur village. The MLA allegedly assaulted Harshdipti with sticks and a cricket bat due to which he received multiple bone fractures and was admitted to SMS hospital here. One JEN Nitin Gulati was also assaulted in the incident.

“MLA has been brought to Dholpur’s CID-CB’s Investigating Officer Suresh Jefh as every elected MLAs case is dealt by the state CID-CB. A case under various sections of IPC and SC-ST act has been registered against the accused Malinga and one local councilor Dault Khan and his brother Sameer Khan”, SP Dholpur Narayan Togas told ENS when contacted

“Malinga and Sameer have been booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as sections of the SC/ST Act”. SP said.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Discom Engineer Association threatened the state government to go on strike and extend the safety of employees if the accused MLA was not caught, celebrated, and shared sweets (ladoo) at a specially called meeting on MLA’s surrender.