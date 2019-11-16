The grand old Congress party held a meeting today to take stock of the preparations for a public rally in the national capital in the first week of December against the policies of the BJP government at the Centre and also the Ayodhya verdict, party sources said on Saturday.

On Friday, several leaders met the party’s Interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the contours of the meeting.

The meeting was attended by party General Secretary KC Venugopal, senior party leader Ahmed Patel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, state in-charges and state Presidents.

A circular was sent in advance to all leaders on November 13 to intimate about the meeting by party general secretary KC Venugopal

According to sources, as quoted by news agency IANS, among the important issues discussed at the meeting was the Ayodhya verdict where the party wanted the feedback about its political fallout.

The Congress is planning a big rally of Opposition where non-NDA leaders are likely to participate. The party is planning to call prominent opposition leaders at the rally.

Representatives of 13 parties attended the November 4 meeting to discuss a common strategy against the government.