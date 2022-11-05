Congress may field late Bhanwar Lal’s son in Sardarshahar bypoll

The Congress party is likely to field Anil Sharma, son of Bhanwar Lal Sharma, from Sardarshahar constituency of Churu district in Rajasthan where the bypoll will be held on December 5.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Bhanwar Lal Sharma, a veteran Congress leader, who represented Sardarshahar assembly constituency for seven times. He died on October 9, 2022 at the SMS hospital.

Anil Sharma is presently the Chairman of the Board of Rajasthan State Economically Backward Classes. He is most likely to be the Congress candidate from Sardarshahar, the party sources said here on Saturday.

In Sardarshahar, the Congress has won nine times, while the BJP won two times in 1980 and 2008. Three times Janata Dal and one time Lok Dal candidates won the assembly polls since the first election held in 1951. The BJP might field Ashok Pincha, who lost the poll last time, said the sources.

Notification for the election will be issued on November 10. The last date of filing nomination papers will be November 18, and the withdrawal of papers by November 21. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.