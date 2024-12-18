Congress march in J&K stopped by police on way to Raj Bhawan

Congress activists protesting against Adani, Manipur situation, and other issues were on Wednesday stopped by the police from proceeding towards the Raj Bhawan here to submit a memorandum.

Led by the UT’s Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, the protestors raising slogans against the BJP government set off on a march from the PCC headquarters on the Residency Road. However, the police swiftly blocked the way to the march and was able to disperse the protesters.

Karra alleged that the government has failed to take action against Adani although serious irregularities have been pointed out by the US court. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of step-motherly treatment towards Manipur where innocent people are being killed in the violence going on unhindered.

Senior Congress leaders, including JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma, and former minister Shabir Khan also took part in the protest.

The JKPCC leaders condemned the police action, calling it an “attempt to suppress democratic voices”. They vowed to intensify their struggle until their demands, including restoration of statehood restoration and resolution of the Manipur crisis, were met.