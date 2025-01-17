Congress manipulated Constitution for sake of appeasement politics: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the Congress party has repeatedly manipulated the Constitution solely for the sake of appeasement politics, often targeting a specific vote bank.

“If you compare the Congress party with the BJP government, the amendments introduced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure were for the public good. For instance, women were granted 33 per cent reservation in the Parliament and Legislative Assemblies through a bill, something Congress failed to accomplish. Why? Because Congress would have to search within their own family for suitable candidates,” he told media persons here on Friday.

“Congress cannot think beyond their own sons, daughters, and sons-in-law. They cannot tolerate anyone outside their family joining the party,” he said.

“Prime Minister Modi rectified the injustices committed by Congress through the Triple Talaq Amendment, which addressed the wrongs done to women of a particular community. Similarly, the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservation law was introduced by Modi, something Congress could not bring forward. Congress has been chanting ‘eradicate poverty’ for decades but used poverty as a tool for votes, keeping people poor to exploit their condition. On the other hand, the Modi government empowered the poor to earn their livelihood,” he asserted.

“Prime Minister Modi brought global opportunities to the poor and created awareness. From the Red Fort, Modi gave the call for ‘Startup India’. At the time, there were only 350 startups in the country, and people were unaware of what the term ‘startup’ meant. Today, the number has risen to over 1.5 lakh, making India the third-largest startup ecosystem globally. This demonstrates that the youth of India had talent, potential, and the willingness to work hard, but Congress suppressed them to maintain its dynasty,” he said.

Congress speaks of Ambedkar, but it was Congress that worked against him, including his defeat in the 1952 by-elections, he charged.

“When Ambedkar passed away, Congress disrespected his body in Delhi, forcing his last rites to be performed in Mumbai. The Modi government, however, honoured Ambedkar by identifying five significant locations associated with his life — Mhow in Madhya Pradesh (his birthplace), London (where he studied), Delhi (where his work culminated), Mumbai (where his last rites were performed), and creating memorials at these sites. An international centre in Ambedkar’s name was established in Delhi by the Modi government.”

Taking a dig at Congress, he said, “The party awarded Bharat Ratna to Nehru while he was still the Prime Minister, then to Indira Gandhi, and later to Rajiv Gandhi. They had even planned to confer it on Sonia Gandhi but the government changed in 2014, thus saving the country. Rahul Gandhi is ready for Bharat Ratna, but the public isn’t giving him the chance.”

The NDA government, however, honoured Ambedkar with Bharat Ratna and celebrated the global recognition of his contribution to the Constitution, he added.

“While Congress now alleges that Manmohan Singh was not given due respect after his passing, they humiliated him during his tenure as Prime Minister, undermining him in public. Modi, however, honoured not only Ambedkar and Patel but also Lal Bahadur Shastri and other leaders forgotten by Congress.”

“BJP has launched a nationwide campaign called “Constitution Festival” to create awareness about the key elements of the Constitution, uphold its values, preserve its sanctity, and pass on its legacy to future generations. This was deemed necessary because Congress has recently initiated a propaganda campaign to create the false perception that they are the protectors of the Constitution, while the BJP is against it. However, the current era is one of analysis and comparison, and people are aware of the facts,” he said.