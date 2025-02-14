Congress makes major rejig in party

The Congress on Friday evening made a major reshuffle in the party, relieving Syed Naseer Hussain from his role attached to party’s national president’s office.

According to a communique’ issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, he, however has been appointed as General Secretary in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been appointed as general secretary of Punjab.

The Congress chief has appointed Rajani Patel as in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, BK Hariprasad for Haryana, Harish Chaudhary for Madhya Pradesh, Girish Chodankar for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Ajay Kumar Lallu for Odisha and SK Raju for Jharkhand, as per the statement.

Meenakshi Natarajan is the new in-charge for Telangana, SS Ulaka for Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and Nagaland, and Krishna Allavaru for Bihar.

“The party appreciates the contributions of the following outgoing General Secretaries/In-charges: Dipak Babria, Mohan Prakash, Bharatsinh Solanki, Rajeev Shukla, Ajoy Kumar and Devender Yadav,” the statement said.

All other general secretaries and in-charges will continue to serve in their designated capacities, it said.

It may be mentioned that in December last year, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting titled ‘Nav Satyagrah Baithak’,in Karnataka’s Belagavi, had decided to undertake a massive organizational revamping program at every level in 2025.

“In 2025, the Congress party will undertake an organizational revamping program at every level. On every level, from booth to top, there will be a thorough inquiry about the capability of the leaders at every level. We will do a massive organizational revamp,” Venugopal had said then at a press conference.