Congress leaders slam CPM leader NN Krishnadas for abusive remarks against media

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Saturday slammed senior CPI-M leader and former MP NN Krishnadas for making derogatory remarks against media persons. “Krishnadas’ remarks merely reflect the CPI-M’s language. The media was only doing its job,” Satheesan said in Malappuram.

Congress candidate for the Palakkad by-election, Rahul Mamkootathil, responded to N N Krishnadas’s derogatory remarks towards media personnel, stating that the people of Palakkad will give their answer through the EVMs. He emphasised that the public will assess the intolerant behaviour shown directed at those who ask questions. Congress MP Shafi Parambil said that Krishnadas’ offensive remarks against media persons reflect his arrogance.

On Friday, when visual media journalists inquired about the discord between CPI-M Palakkad area committee member Abdul Shukkoor and certain party leaders, Krishnadas said, “The media are like dogs waiting outside a butcher’s shop, and I can’t respond if they bring microphones like vultures.”

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has demanded an apology from senior CPI-M leader and former Lok Sabha member N N Krishnadas for his derogatory remarks against journalists.