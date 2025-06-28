Congress leaders meet CM Hemant Soren, inquire about Shibu Soren’s health

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress in-charge K. Raju and the party’s state unit president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh met Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Delhi on Saturday to inquire about the health of JMM veteran and Dishom Guru Shibu Soren.

The leaders expressed solidarity and wished the senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch a speedy recovery.

Accompanying them were Rural Development Minister Deepika Singh Pandey, Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey, and former legislator Purnima Neeraj Singh.

The visit comes amid growing concern over the health of Shibu Soren, a towering figure in Jharkhand politics and former Union minister, who is currently undergoing treatment in Delhi. The Congress delegation conveyed their best wishes and support to the Soren family.