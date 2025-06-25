Congress leaders hit back as BJP demands apology over Emergency imposition

The BJP observed ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ on Tuesday to mark 50 years since the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 and demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress. However, the Congress hit back, accusing the Narendra Modi government of running the country under an “undeclared emergency”.

“After the Emergency, the mandate came in 1980 and again in 1985. But the last 11 years and 30 days of the Modi government – this is an undeclared emergency. It is becoming more cruel with each passing day,” said Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

He further stated: “This government has spent the last 11 years in glorifying Godse, the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi. Laws have been passed by paralysing the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Tax Terrorism is at its peak, CBI, ED, and other agencies are being misused.”

Former Rajasthan CM and his party colleague, Ashok Gehlot, echoed similar sentiments.

“They (BJP) have no achievements during their tenure. The way you misled the people and won elections… if you really want to keep the country united, you have to bring together people of different religions and languages. This was Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy,” Gehlot said.

He further shared, “People of Congress fought to get independence, but the RSS-BJP did not even get hurt. They have nothing else to do except incite Hindu-Muslims… They are not worried about inflation and unemployment.”

The scathing remarks from the Congress came after the BJP demanded a public apology from the grand old party and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Today, the day which marks the imposition of Indira Gandhi’s fascist emergency, the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi should immediately tender a public apology to our nation,” said BJP leader CR Kesavan.

“The Emergency, declared on this day in 1975, remains one of the darkest chapters in India’s post-independence history. Fundamental rights were suspended, press freedoms curtailed, and democratic institutions were silenced,” he added.