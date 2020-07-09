Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded a CBI probe today to ascertain the facts about the “grant of protection” to gangster Vikas Dubey.

She also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of “complete failure” in handling the Kanpur ambush case.

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen last week, was arrested this morning from a temple in Madhya Pradesh after a five-day chase across four states.

The chain of events in the case exposed the chinks in security and hinted at collusion, Priyanka Gandhi said. The Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh alleged that “no action” on the part of the police on a three-month-old letter and Vikas Dubey’s name not appearing in the list of noted criminals indicated that his strings were attached with top officials.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in acting with alacrity in the ghastly Kanpur massacre. Despite an alert, the gangster reaching Ujjain exposes the chinks in security and points to collusion,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“No action on a three-month-old letter and the name ‘Vikas’ not included in the list of noted criminals indicate that the strings of this matter are linked to high-ups. The Uttar Pradesh government should conduct a CBI probe to ascertain all facts and bring out the links of protection to him,” Priyanka Gandhi added.