Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raises concern over proposed mining in Sariska Tiger Reserve

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday expressed concern over the proposed redrawing of the Sariska Tiger Reserve’s boundaries, which he claimed would allow 50 mining companies to resume operations.

Taking to handle X, Ramesh argued that this move would adversely impact the tiger habitat and fragment the critical tiger corridor.

“The Sariska Tiger Reserve near Alwar is an outstanding example of revival… Now, the boundary of the tiger reserve is about to get redrawn. This will enable 50 mining companies that have been closed down to resume operations,” Ramesh said, expressing concern.

“Getting the full involvement of local communities in the sustainable management of tiger reserves is essential… But this particular move to reopen the 50 mines will adversely impact the tiger habitat,” he said.

Asserting that the critical tiger habitat will be broken up, Ramesh said: “Compensating for that loss in a buffer area is a solution on paper that may assuage the government’s conscience but will be ecologically devastating.”

Ramesh also pointed out that the Sariska Tiger Reserve had faced significant challenges in the past, including poaching that reduced the tiger population to zero in 2004.

Ramesh emphasised that the proposed mining activities would undermine these conservation efforts and potentially harm the tiger population.

However, if the government proceeds with the plan, Ramesh suggests that the Supreme Court would need to intervene to protect the tiger reserve and its habitat.