Congress leader Digvijaya Singh draws analogy between RSS, Taliban

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Friday drew an analogy between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Taliban after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat statement about the working women.

Singh was commenting on Bhagwat’s comment on men being breadwinners and women the housewives.

Digvijaya Singh in a tweet said, “Do Taliban and RSS have a similarity of views on Working Women? Looks like it, unless Mohan Bhagwat Ji and Taliban change their views.”

This is the second time this week that the terror organisation has been compared with the RSS.

Incidentally, Singh has supported and defended lyricist Javed Akhtar and told reporters on Tuesday when asked that everyone has freedom of speech: “I do not know in which context he said so. But our Constitution has given us the right to express ourselves.”

Digvijaya, who is a bitter critique of the RSS, has been slamming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and had alleged that the organisation was dividing the Hindu and Muslim communities by spreading lies and fake narratives.

He said that when the DNA of Hindus and Muslims being one, then “why were issues like ‘love jihad’ raised if that was the case?”. The DNA statement was also made by Mohan Bhagwat.

As per the reports, the Bollywood-lyricist Akhtar had said he saw an uncanny resemblance between the Taliban and the RSS as ‘just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra here in India’.

He had said that the right-wing across the world want the same things. “Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are people who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset, be it the Muslims, Christians, Jews, and Hindus,” Javed Akhtar was quoted by some TV channels.

The BJP had slammed the statement of Akhtar, while he got the support of 150 eminent people. Over 150 citizens from different walks of life have condemned the hounding of prominent Bollywood personalities Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah.

In a signed statement, the citizens said, “We, the undersigned, unequivocally support the recent interview given by author and poet Javed Akhtar to the media in the context of the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan.