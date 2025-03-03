Congress leader calls Rohit Sharma “fat and unimpressive captain”, BJP reacts sharply

In an unexpected political row, the Congress and the BJP found themselves at loggerheads after the grand old party’s spokesperson, Dr Shama Mohamed, took a dig at Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, calling him “fat for a sportsman” and an “unimpressive captain.”

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the BJP, with its spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, accusing the Congress of turning against the Indian team.

The Congress leader’s comments came after Rohit Sharma scored 15 off 17 balls against New Zealand. Although India won the match courtesy of a five-wicket haul by Varun Chakraborty, the Congress leader questioned Sharma’s fitness and leadership.

In a post on social media, she stated: “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!”

In another post, she questioned Sharma’s credentials as a captain and player, writing: “What is so world-class about him when compared to his predecessors? He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India.”

Reacting to these remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit back, ridiculing the Congress questioning Rohit Sharma’s fitness and leadership while losing back-to-back elections under Rahul Gandhi.

“Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive!” the BJP leader said.

“I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning the T20 World Cup isn’t! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain, by the way!” he added.

He further slammed the grand old party for its alleged opposition to the country and its institutions.

“While opposing India, its institutions, and its armed forces – while repeatedly saying they are against the Indian state – Congress has now turned against the Indian team as well,” he said.

Following the criticism from the BJP, the Congress spokesperson clarified that her comments were not meant as body-shaming but as a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson.

“It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy…” she stated.

Advertisement