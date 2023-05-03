Congress’ Karnataka manifesto promises to raise quota limit to 75 pc; talks of decisive action against ‘hatred’ naming PFI, Bajrang Dal

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for Karnataka polls making a slew of promises such as ‘Gruha Jyoti’, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ and ‘Anna Bhagya’ even as it apparently sought to draw a parallel between Bajrang Dal and PFI and said it will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any organisations which promote enmity and hatred.

The manifesto was released by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of senior state leaders. The party said it will increase the quota limit from 50 per cent to 75 per cent for all castes based on population.

The party also promised to release the Socio-Economic caste census and accord social justice accordingly.

The Congress said it will ensure 80 per cent of jobs in Karnataka to local people in both the public and private sectors.

The party has promised a start-up fund of Rs 10 crore to each constituency.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The manifesto said Congress is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

“We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” the manifesto said.

The Centre has already banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Congress manifesto lists five main guarantees. “Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of free power to all households, Gruha Lakshmi: Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, Anna Bhagya: 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household; Yuva Nidhi scheme: diploma holders will get an allowance of Rs1,500 per month for two years, while graduates will receive Rs 3,000 per month and Shakti: Free bus rides for all women in the state”.

The manifesto promises to increase the honorarium of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers to Rs 8,000 per month and Rs 5,000 per month for women working for the mid-day meal programme.

“The honorarium of workers at major Anganwadis will be increased to Rs 15,000 per month; the honorarium of workers for those in mini Anganwadis will be hiked to Rs 10,000; Rs 3 lakh to the workers of main Anganwadis on their retirement or to their nominee in the event of death due to accident & Rs 2 lakh to those working in mini Anganwadis,” the manifesto said.

The Congress has promised to provide 50 per cent subsidy on buying electric scooters to frontline health workers – ANM, Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

Referring to farmers and agriculture, the party has promised Krishi Sarvodaya Nidhi scheme. It entails Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 5 years for farmers, Rs 30,000 crore for farmers from budget and coconut farmers to get minimum support price.

The party said that short-term crop loan of Rs 3 lakh at zero per cent interest from the government’s cooperative banks will be increased to Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh long-term loan at a 3 per cent interest rate will be hiked to Rs 20 lakh,

The party promised to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation in the next five years (2023 to 2028), implement guarantees of MSP based on the report of the Agricultural price fixation commission, in consultation with the farmers’ representatives to the Agricultural and Horticultural produce.

The party said it will repeal the anti-farm laws enacted by the BJP Government and withdraw all “politically motivated” cases against farmers.

The party promised Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for fishermen, Rs 1 lakh interest-free loan to fisherwomen and a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre of diesel up to 500 litres.

Referring to social welfare, the party promised to increase the quota limit from 50 per cent to 75 per cent for all castes based on population.

The party promised to set up Rs 1000 crore “Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Entrepreneurship Fund” – for organizing entrepreneurship development and incubation programmes for SC entrepreneurs.

It promised to provide scholarships every year to 1000 SC/ST/OBC students, who secure PG seats at foreign universities.

The Congress promised to support 5,000 women entrepreneurs every year for entrepreneurial development, provide Rs.50 lakh grant to the Gram Panchayats which elect women as the Chairperson, overlooking specific reservations

The party said all 25,000 employees to be regularised and there will be Rs 10 lakh insurance for each employee.

Referring to education, the Congress has promised to upgrade 2500 government schools as smart schools in the state.

It has promised to increase the income limit from Rs.3.5 lakhs to Rs.5 Lakhs under RTE Act for eligibility for admission to schools, to bear the college fee of 10 per cent of the government school students on merit who study 6-12th class in Karnataka and secure an MBBS/IIT/IIM/Engineering seat on passing competitive examinations, in any college in India.

The party has promised to allocate Rs.2000 crores per year for sports.

The Congress manifesto also has region-specific promises for various regions in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharge said that the party will fulfil all its promises.

“I have already said that its implementation will start from the first cabinet meeting when the party returns to power in the state. A good manifesto has been prepared by the team, this will give relief to people who are facing many issues,” Kharge said.

BJP released its manifesto on Monday.