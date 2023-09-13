Congress is a party of cheaters: BRS leader Kavitha

Ahead of the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Hyderabad, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday attacked the grand old party, calling it a party of “cheaters” and warned voters against believing in their sweet words and promises.

With both the Congress and the BRS vying for the Muslim votes outside Hyderabad where AIMIM does not contest, the BRS MLC tried to woo the minority voters listing out the development work done by her party. Switching to Deccani in the middle of her speech in Telugu, Kavitha warned the minority electorate saying “Don’t be misled by their sweet words. This is because the Congress is a party of deceivers. People have come to know their traits in the entire country. Earlier in every state there was a Congress government but now there are hardly any 4 or 5 states. Don’t believe in these parties.”

She also posed questions to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi on the poll guarantees that will be announced by the party from the ramparts of the Vijay Bheri, the rally on 17 September.

“In the next two days, the entire Gandhi family of the Congress is going to descend here. I just want to ask them only one question – you are making all these promises over here, did you make any of these promises in any other states? This is because the kind of work that is being done here, this has not been done in any where else,” said Kavitha, referring to the pensions for senior citizens and the disabled.

The Congress is expected to make an announcement on the five poll guarantees in the lines of Karnataka election. The party had reaped the benefits of promising certain schemes for the women and the poor when it was voted to power in the neighbouring state. Hoping to replicate the success the Congress leadership is expected to make announcements about subsidised LPG cylinders, loan waiver for farmers as well as free bus rides for women.

Yesterday, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao also charged the Congress of creating mayhem and communal riots to change its own chief ministers or threw sandals at its leader PV Narasimha Rao. He had warned the people of the danger of choosing leaders who slaves to Delhi instead of the son of the soil.