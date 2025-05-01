Congress in Raj celebrates caste census move as success of Rahul

The Rajasthan Congress celebrated the fulfillment of the party’s demand of the caste census by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government by distributing sweets among the cadres even as former chief minister Ashok Gehlot urged the Centre to announce the date schedule for the mega enumeration drive.

The OBC Cell of the PCC Thursday afternoon organised a seminar on “Boost to the socio-economic elevation of the poor and the downtrodden of society”. Speakers at the seminar, including the party’s state general secretaries, Jaswant Gurjar, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, Swarnim Chaturvedi, and OBC Cell Chairman Harsahai Yadav said that our leader, LoP Lok Sabha, Gandhi raised the caste-based census demand, evolved it as national narrative and has been persistently run nationwide aggressive campaign in Parliament and on the streets to press up on it.

Advertisement

They held, “This was because RahulJi and we all in the party had been having strong belief that the exercise would herald a new era of socio – economic development. This, in turn, will revolutionise the social life of smaller and economically weaker castes and groups that so far remained unnoticed and neglected in the present day exercise of the national development agenda.

Advertisement

Thus, the Modi government’s decision for adopting this new version of census has given a ray of hopes to the aforementioned strata and in a way also vindicted LoP Lok Sabha Gandhi’s plank and his determined crusade over the issue.

Party spokesman Chaturvedi said this gives us reason to celebrate. So, on the directives from the state president Govind Singh Dotasara, we celebrate our party’s success by sharing – distributing sweets among ourselves – the party leaders, workers. State chief Dotasara and LoP Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully is away in Punjab, he added.

Meanwhile, welcoming the Modi government’s decision and praising LoP of the Lok Sabha for his crusade, Gehlot said that the Centre should immediately announce the date and schedule for the implementation of the decision.