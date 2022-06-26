Congress to hold media interactions at 20 places across nation over Agnipath scheme

The Congress leaders will address press conferences at 20 different places across the country a day before the nationwide protest against the Central government’s Agnipath scheme.

The press conferences will be held at Shimla by Alok Sharma; Dehradun – Manvendra Singh; Chandigarh – Ranjeet Ranjan, MP; New Delhi- Shaktisinh Gohil, calling it “Agnipath Ki Baat, Yuvaon Se Vishwasghat (Talk on Agnipath, Betrayal of Youth)”.

Apart from these, various other party leaders will also hold media interactions all across the nation.

Congress will hold a nationwide protest on Monday against the Agnipath scheme.

The party has demanded a rollback of the scheme. A seven-member Congress delegation led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and including two Chief Ministers on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind to submit a memorandum with two demands in connection with the army recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’ and police action during Congress’ protest.

“(We) urge the government to withdraw Agnipath scheme, hold wide consultations and address issues of quality, efficiency, and economy, without compromising on the welfare of Armed Forces,” was the first demand.