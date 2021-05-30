Hitting hard at the BJP for celebrating 7–years of Modi government amidst people dying and undergoing sufferings due to Covid “mismanagement” by the Central government, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Saturday accused the BJP of being “insensitive” towards the sufferings of people.

In a statement, JKPCC said there is nothing to celebrate or remember the “worst” seven years regime of the Modi government but celebrating it in any manner amidst huge human tragedy and sufferings speaks of the insensitivity of the ruling BJP which is only worried about the image and political prospects of the party.

“The 7 years of BJP government headed by Modi saw multiple failures and man made disasters for the people especially due to its flawed economic policies and pro crony capitalist- programs leading to anti farmers, anti poor and anti Youth approach and actions”, the JKPCC claimed.

This is first time that farmers in the country are on agitational path for protection of their interests. The Modi government had come to power on the slogan of ending farmer suicides and doubling their income.

Highest percentage of unemployment in last 45 years is another hallmark of the failure of policies of the Modi government which came to power on the promise of two crore jobs to youth annually. This is apart from the large scale unemployment and retrenchments due to demonetization and the Covid leading to crores of people loosing jobs in private sector.

The Modi government promised controlling price rise and inflation and give impetus to GDP, but the highest price rise of all commodities , huge taxes in the economic distress by Modi government and high inflation with rupee falling to record low to US dollar apart from the lowest ever GDP of minus 24 , has exposed the utter mismanagement of the economy of the country by the Modi government, the statement alleged.

The statement claimed that Jammu and Kashmir suffered the most due to different experiments by the BJP government especially the disbanding, dividing and downgrading of the historically important State into two union territories.

Those who were overwhelmed by abrogation of special status and the experiment of UT are dismayed as “misgovernance” has been coupled with “arrogance and corruption” without any accountability and sense of responsiveness which has converted the false hopes and fake dreams into despair and frustration amongst people especially Youth.