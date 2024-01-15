“Congress has deviated from its ideological, organisational roots”: Milind Deora after quitting party

Hours after he ended his 55-year-old association with the Congress party by joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Milind Deora blamed Congress’ deviation from its ideological and organisational roots, lacking appreciation for honesty and constructive criticism for his departure from the grand old party.

“As my valued voters, supporters and well-wishers, it is essential for me to explain why I have chosen to depart from the Congress and align with the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde ji,” Deora wrote in an official statement.

“Regrettably, the current state of the Congress no longer resonates with the party that my father Murlibhai and I joined in 1968 and 2004, respectively. It has deviated from its ideological and organisational roots, lacking appreciation for honesty and constructive criticism. The party that once initiated India’s economic liberalisation now targets business houses as ‘anti-nationals’. It has strayed from celebrating India’s diverse culture and religions, fostering division on caste, and creating a North-South divide. Failing not just to attain power but also to effectively serve as a constructive opposition at the centre,” he added.

Milind further stated that after Congress faced defeat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he advocated for bold reforms and accountability.

“I readily resigned as President of the Mumbai Congress, taking accountability for the party’s 2019 election defeat, even though I was appointed barely one month before the polling date. I felt that if I could accept accountability, I had every right to seek it,” Milind Deora further said.

Milind further stated that he had opposed the alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in 2019.

“During the establishment of MVA in Maharashtra in 2019, I opposed the alliance with UBT, foreseeing its detrimental impact on the Congress. Despite personal gains, taking procedure over ideology for both UBT and Congress, I consistently advocated for caution over four years,” he said.

Deora said that despite being sidelined, his commitment remained steadfast to Congress.

“Despite being sidelined, my commitment remained steadfast in upholding the enduring relationship my family shares with the Gandhi family and the party. For a decade, I tirelessly worked for the party in various roles without seeking personal position or power,” he added.

The Shiv Sena leader further said, “After 20 years, I remain driven by a strong desire to purposely work for the benefit of Mumbai, Maharashtra and India. Mumbai is my Karmabhoomi, and India is my Matrubhoomi. The welfare of Mumbai’s citizens transcends political affiliations for me, leading to a significant political decision. I aim to utilise my productive years, administrative expertise and political experience to serve all individuals, regardless of religion, caste or economic status, as I have throughout my political career.”

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Milind Deora added, “Today, we witness a humble chaiwala rising to become the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy and an autorickshaw driver serving as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This transformation enriches India’s political landscape, affirming our egalitarian values. Eknath Shinde ji stands out as one of the most diligent and accessible Chief Ministers in the country. His understanding of Maharashtra’s underprivileged sections and tireless efforts to improve governance and infrastructure are commendable,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Deora ended his 55-year-long association with the Congress party by joining hands with the ruling Shiv Sena.

His father, Murli Deora, also served as a Congress leader. He joined the party in 1968.

After resigning from Congress’ primary membership on Sunday, Milind Deora justified his move by saying that he had chosen a “path to development.”

“I am honoured and deeply grateful for my well-wishers and supporters. As I begin a new political journey under the leadership of Eknath Shinde in Shiv Sena, I remain committed to working diligently towards the development of Mumbai and Maharashtra, contributing to India’s progress,” Milind Deora posted on X.

After joining Shiv Sena, Deora said, “This is a very emotional day for me. I had never thought that I would quit Congress. Today, I joined Shiv Sena.”

While emphasising his commitment to Congress, Milind Deora said that he remained loyal to the party during its most challenging decade.

“I have been receiving a lot of phone calls since morning. That is why I severed the 55-year-old ties of my family with the Congress party. I was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade. Unfortunately, today’s Congress is very different from the Congress of 1968 as well as that of 2004. ”

“Had Congress and UBT given importance to constructive and positive suggestions and merit and capability, Eknath Shinde and I wouldn’t have been here. Eknath Shinde had to make a major decision; I had to make a major decision,” he added.

Attacking the grand old party, he said that earlier Congress used to offer constructive suggestions to this country on how to take the country forward; they have just one goal to speak against PM Modi.

“The same party that used to offer constructive suggestions to this country on how to take the country forward now has just one goa speaking against whatever PM Modi says and does. Tomorrow, if he says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it,” he added.

However, the Congress party targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Deora’s resignation on Sunday.

Speaking on Deora’s resignation, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The prime minister has decided this; there is no doubt about it.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that the induction of former Union Minister and Congress leader Milind Deora into his party was just a trailer and the full picture was yet to come, hinting at more influx from the opposition ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Shinde drew parallels between the sentiments expressed by Milind Deora on the current occasion and the emotions he experienced 1.5 years ago when he severed ties with then Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

“The feelings that you (Milind Deora) have in your mind today are the same that I had 1.5 years ago. Such situations arise when a decision has to be made,” Shinde said.