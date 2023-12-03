Congress guarantees fail; people want double-engine govt: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur has taken a swipe at the Congress over its performance in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls saying the grand old party’s guarantees have failed.

The minister who had extensively campaigned for the saffron party asserted that only one guarantee works in the country that is of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, the Congress had announced several guarantees to woo the voters in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh besides Telangana and Mizoram.

Elated by the BJP’s performance in the Hindi heartland states, Thakur said, “The Congress guarantees have failed (in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh). All these states have shown that there is only one guarantee which works that is of Narendra Modi ji.”

“In these elections, it is clear that the people want a double-engine government. Wherever the Congress government was there, the people have rejected it,” he contended.

Heaping praise on the prime minister, Anurag Thakur said, “The Modi magic has worked because he worked for the development of the country. People have faith in Modi ji’s development.”

Thakur also asserted that the Congress suffered setbacks whenever its leaders made personal attacks on the prime minister. “During elections, whenever they (Congress leaders) attacked the prime minister by making personal remarks, people have shown Congress their place,” he said.

The minister further said that the people have rejected the “caste-based” politics of the grand old party. Without naming anyone, he said, “Now, those who want to take a holiday abroad can go.”

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to embark on a foreign visit starting from December 9. Gandhi, who represents Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency, is likely to travel to Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia.

According to the Election Commission (EC) trends, the BJP appeared set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh and dislodge the ruling Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the grand old party seemed to oust the K Chandrashekher led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime in Telangana as the counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in these four states progressed this afternoon.

The BJP has crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the Congress in Telangana, as per trends of the EC.