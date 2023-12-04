Congress failed to unite secular parties against BJP: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the defeat of Congress in the Assembly elections in three states is a setback to its style of taking over everything alone, without keeping even like-minded parties together.

Addressing media persons in Thrissur, Vijayan said the Congress’ greed and lust for power was the reasons for its defeat in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The Congress could not create a favourable environment of unity of like-minded parties, which also led to its defeat in the Assembly polls, he said.

“The Congress thought it could win the elections without the support of other parties. The results also reflect the lack of unity in the Congress itself,” CM Vijayan said.

The CM said the Congress leader Kamal Nath’s some “non-secular statements” during the campaign also contributed to its loss in Madhya Pradesh.

The CM also said that the state Governor’s obstinacy in not signing the Ordinance to strengthen the Local-Self Governments (LSG) is creating a serious crisis in the state.

Vijayan said the government has suggested many timely amendments in the Panchayat Act and the Municipality Act to strengthen the Local Self-Governments.

The government submitted those amendments as an Ordinance to the Governor, but he has not signed it yet, he said.

“Effective amendments in the Act for Waste Management, one of the major responsibilities of the local bodies, were suggested. It has been submitted as an Ordinance to the Governor. But he has not signed it yet. But the Opposition, which alleges that the government is destabilising the LSGs, has not protested against the Governor’s stand,” said CM Vijayan.