Congress fact-finding team is scheduled to visit Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday. The team headed by Sushmita Dev has three former student leaders, who will visit the spot and speak to students to try and find out the reason behind the Sunday assault in JNU.

The team comprising Naseer Hussain, Hibi Eden both MPs and Amrita Dhawan met on Tuesday at the party office to deliberate on the issue. The team has to submit its report within week to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The party earlier tweeted: “40 hours since the violent attacks in JNU and the Delhi Police has failed to arrest a single perpetrator, despite the glaring evidence.

“Is the police so incompetent under Amit Shah? Instead they file an FIR against a victim of the attack. Disgraceful.”

On Tuesday, it attacked the government for not arresting the culprits who were involved in the attack in the campus and instead filed FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and the victims.

According to Congress leaders, Mahila Congress President Dev, and three student leaders — MP Eden, its student wing National Students Union of India’s former President Amrita Dhawan and MP and former JNU Students Union President Syed Nasir Hussain will reach the JNU campus at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, at least two dozen students suffered injuries after violence erupted inside the varsity campus when several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers with wooden and metal rods.

On Tuesday evening, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also visited the varsity campus to express her solidarity with the injured students.

On Monday, Dev and Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee had also visited the JNU campus and met the students.