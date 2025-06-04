Congress expresses concern over PM’s silence on challenges faced by Indian students in US due to Trump’s policies

The Congress party on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the challenges faced by Indian students in the US due to President Donald Trump’s policies.

“President Trump has made his intentions clear. China has reacted strongly regarding Chinese students. But not surprisingly, our PM and EAM have kept totally quiet. They are completely silent on President Trump’s claims on having Operation Sindoor stopped after just four days, and they have not said a word of concern on how Indian students and their families are being affected badly by President Trump’s actions,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on the platform X.

Approximately 337,630 Indian students went to the US for higher studies in 2024, with about a third of foreign students on American campuses being from India. This has significant financial implications for Indian families who have invested their savings or borrowed money for their children’s education, Mr Ramesh pointed out.

“This means that some three and a half lakh Indian families invested their hard-earned savings or borrowed for the education of their children in the US……These students, plus those who went in earlier years, face an uncertain future. Large numbers of students planning to go in 2025 may never get to see their aspirations fulfilled,” the Congress leader said.

As Donald Trump’s administration has targeted international students – first implementing draconian screening measures over political views and then ordering all US embassies globally to indefinitely pause all student visa interviews – many Indian students and their families are left in a lurch.

Key Issues Faced by Indian Students:

– Visa Uncertainty: Trump’s administration has halted new student visa interviews, causing anxiety among students.

– Stricter Immigration Rules: Increased scrutiny and tighter immigration policies have led to visa denials and deportations.

– Financial Implications: Rising costs and delayed processes deter Indian students, affecting their financial planning and mental well-being.

– Shift to Other Countries: Many Indian students are now opting for Canada, Germany, and Australia due to US immigration uncertainties.