Congress draws up action plan for implementation of CWC resolution on Caste Census during party’s upcoming Samvidhan Bachao Rallies

The Congress has chalked out an action plan for the implementation of the Congress Working Committee’s resolution on Caste Census during the party’s upcoming Samvidhan Bachao Rallies.

In a direction to all its state units, the Congress in a circular issued on Sunday said, “all Pradesh Congress Committees are hereby requested to raise this demand vocally and visibly in the upcoming Samvidhan Bachao Rallies scheduled to be held across all states and districts as informed in the previous circular.”

All Pradesh Congress Committees were earlier instructed to undertake Samvidhan Bachao rallies and house-to-house campaigns scheduled till 30th May.

The Congress Working Committee that met on Friday adopted a resolution demanding immediate implementation of Article 15(5) of the Constitution to enable reservations for OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis in private educational institutions.

The CWC resolution also demanded that the caste-census be conducted without delay, avoiding any pretext or bureaucratic evasion.

It also asked for a transparent, time-bound process, including immediate Parliamentary debate and full budgetary allocation.