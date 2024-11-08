Congress dividing SCs, STs, and OBCs for political survival: Modi at Maha rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a frontal attack on the opposition Congress and its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) at an election rally in Nashik, Maharashtra, accusing them of dividing the SC, ST and OBC communities for political survival. weakening their unity. Earlier, Modi had addressed another election rally in Dhule, Maharashtra, marking the start of the BJP’s campaign in the state.

“The Congress hates OBCs,” he said, reminding voters that OBC reservations were implemented only when the Congress was not in power. He blamed Congress leaders like Pandit Nehru for dividing OBCs into castes, preventing their unity, and added that the Congress fears OBC unity because whenever OBCs are united, the Congress loses elections. He also blamed late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi for following the same anti-OBC policy.

“Today, with the blessings of the OBCs, an OBC has become Prime Minister for the third time, but the Congress cannot accept this. They wonder how an OBC could rise to the position of Prime Minister. But as I say, ‘Ek hain to safe hain’—together, we are strong,” he said.

The PM said that the Congress and its allies care neither about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution nor the country. When it comes to protecting the Constitution, they do precisely the opposite. It’s the Congress that did not allow Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution to be implemented in Jammu & Kashmir for 75 years. “Two Constitutions were being followed in the country for 75 years. The Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir was different. Congress had built a wall using Article 370 so that Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution could not be implemented there. We removed Article 370 and ensured that the entire country followed the same Constitution,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister asked the people of Nashik whether they were happy with the removal of Article 370, or not. “You were happy, but rats started running in the stomach of the Congress and its allies. Two days ago, Congress and its allies created a ruckus in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly demanding the restoration of Article 370. These people want Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution to be removed from Jammu & Kashmir once again.

These people want the Dalits in Kashmir to be deprived of their rights,” he said.

He told people at the rally that the Congress does not have money to run governments in states like Karnataka. “The Congress is increasing taxes on the public to meet their expenses and to fill their pockets. Recovery is being made from the public. The public has also come to know about their reality. The people of Maharashtra are also seeing that on one hand there is the manifesto of BJP-backed Mahayuti and on the other hand there is the scandal sheet of the Congress-backed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Wherever Congress and its allies are present, there will definitely be scams. These people make such announcements so that maximum corruption can be done,” he said.

“Please remember that the MVA is the biggest enemy of women. The Congress hates the Mahayuti’s ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ and even went to the court to stop it. If you see any family staying in a hut, go and tell them that Modi has sent me and send their address to me. I have resolved to make pucca houses for the poor,” he said.

He said that this assembly election will determine the future of Maharashtra. “The Centre has declared Marathi as a classical language. Veer Savarkar is the pride of the nation but the Congress-backed MVA thinks differently. They abuse Savarkar. I challenge the MVA parties to say good things about Savarkar for 15 minutes. Sawarkar inspired so many freedom fighters, but the Congress never praises Savarkar. I will count the days from today and let the people in Maharashtra watch whether they praise Savarkar or not. I appeal to you to vote for Mahayuti, for the progress of Maharashtra,” he said.