Congress dividing nation on basis of of colour & region: Smriti Irani

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, has criticised the Congress party, accusing it of dividing the nation along the lines of religion, caste, and now colour and region. “The audacity of this party to divide and insult countrymen is shocking,” she said.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Irani said that Sam Pitroda’s statement reflects the thinking of Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi towards the nation.

In an interview with ‘The Statesman’, Congress leader Sam Pitroda said: “We can maintain unity in a diverse country like India, where the people from the East look like Chinese, those from the West resemble Arabs, those from the North look like whites, and South Indians resemble Africans. It doesn’t matter, we are all sisters and brothers.”

Pitroda had said that though the people of different regions in India have different customs, food, religion, and language, they respect each other. The Congress leader said that the people of the country have been living in harmony for 75 years, and barring a few differences, they continue to live together peacefully.