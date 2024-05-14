Amethi-produced AK 203 can make Pakistan tremble with fear: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the world’s best assault rifle, Kalashnikov AK 203, is being manufactured in Amethi. This collaborative effort between India and Russia has been a gift for the residents of Amethi by PM Narendra Modi. He emphasized the strategic importance of this rifle, highlighting its capability to instill fear in Pakistan when wielded by the Indian soldiers.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency to seek votes for party candidate Smriti Irani. Taking a dig at the opposition, the CM said: “This rifle is the pride of Amethi whereas Congress and SP people used to put guns in the hands of the youth here.”

He highlighted the unprecedented welcome given to PM Modi’s roadshow in Kashi on Monday. He said that this happens when a national leader is dedicated to the welfare of his people.

Advertisement

“Lakhs of people who became a part of the roadshow for hours were excited to welcome the Prime Minister because in the last 10 years, he has made Kashi more divine and magnificent than before,” he remarked.

Criticizing the opposition, the CM said: “In the past, Amethi had elected a leader who neither gave it a district headquarter, nor four lanes for connectivity. This same Amethi was connected by expressway on the request of Lok Sabha candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani so that the youth here could get employment and industrial areas could also develop.”

CM Yogi highlighted the transformative initiatives underway in Amethi, where the BJP is spearheading the construction of a medical college, district headquarters, police lines, and district court.

He underscored the contrast with the past, noting that the region was previously visited solely for electoral gains. He also mentioned the proactive measures taken by the double engine government to address criminal elements within the area.

He further said: “This is the region of Awadh, where people may remain hungry, but they cannot forget Lord Ram. Lord Ram resides in every pore of your body. Whereas those whom you used to choose earlier used to reject Lord Ram, insult him, and make derogatory comments about him. They used to form the government in the country with your votes and then speak ill of you.”

“The people of Amethi have given resounding answers to those who attacked Lord Ram, and today the Modi government they chose has built the divine and magnificent temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya after 500 years of waiting,” he added.

He urged the people of Amethi to give a befitting reply to those who only come for votes, this time again. He remarked: “They forget everything once the elections are over. They have taken a lot from Amethi, but have failed to give anything in return.”

The Chief Minister said that when the Samajwadi Party prevented its MLAs from visiting the Ram Temple, then the MLA from Rae Bareli, Manoj Pandey, rebelled and broke ties with the party. He said that we have a relationship of birth and rebirth with our Lord Ram which we cannot break away from.

CM Yogi said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi used to say that if he sent 1 rupee for the people, only 15 paisa reached them admitting that the remaining 85 paisa was eaten up by Congress goons and brokers.

“PM Modi has solved this problem. He opened bank accounts for every poor person and the money sent by the double engine government goes directly into their accounts. On one hand, there is the Modi government, which works for the poor, on the other, there are people from Congress and Samajwadi Party who oppose Lord Ram and encourage Pakistan with their comments,” Yogi added.

The CM said that India has a much more powerful atom bomb than Pakistan. “We won’t provoke, but if provoked, we won’t spare them either,” he said.