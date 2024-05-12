Is he the PM face of INDIA bloc? Smriti Irani on Rahul accepting invitation to debate with Modi

BJP leader Smriti Irani questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whether he was the Prime Ministerial candidate of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc after he accepted the invitation to debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to Gandhi filing his nomination from Rae Bareli instead of the traditional Amethi seat, Irani said that the person who doesn’t have the courage to contest against a normal BJP worker, should refrain from boasting.

Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

“Firstly, the person who does not have the courage to contest against a normal BJP worker in his so-called castle, should refrain from boasting. Secondly, who wants to sit level with PM Modi and have a debate, I want to ask him if he is the PM candidate of the INDI alliance?” she said.

Her reaction came after Gandhi accepted the public debate invitation with PM Modi. The Congress MP has said that while he is ready to have a public debate with Modi, the prime minister, he added, doesn’t have the courage to do so.

Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah, and journalist N Ram, had floated the idea of a public debate and extended the invitation in a non-partisan effort to foster informed decision-making among citizens.