Congress demands special package for development of villages in Delhi

Ahead of the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday demanded a “special package” for the development of the villages and unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Accusing the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government that it had neglected the villages and unauthorised colonies for 11 years, he said, “the AAP had used the people of Delhi’s rural areas and the unauthorised/slum clusters as mere vote banks without doing any sort of development ever since it came to power.”

Advertisement

The Delhi Congress chief said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta should include a special package in the upcoming Delhi budget for the development of the villages and unauthorised colonies.

Advertisement

“The residents of the villages and the unauthorised colonies dace unbearably harsh life due to overflowing sewers and drains, broken sewage pipeline, broken roads, lack of schools and sports facilities. The previous government had only made rosy promises without fulfilling any of them,” Yadav said.

The government had acquired the farm lands for development works without giving appropriate compensation to the farmers, but sadly, no development has reached the villages, he alleged.