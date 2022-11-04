Congress demands Kejriwal’s resignation over air pollution issue

Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his failure to check air pollution in Delhi, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that air pollution in Delhi has turned poisonous enough to cause severe health hazards to Delhiites and Arvind Kejriwal has lost his right to continue as a flop CM of the National Capital, for making Delhi a “Gas Chamber”.

Chaudhary said that all the promises of Kejriwal to eliminate air pollution have turned out to be hollow, as he was incompetent to address Delhi’s problems.

While taking part in Delhi Congress campaign “Pollution On, Kejriwal Gone” at Anand Vihar smog tower, Chaudhary Anil Kumar said, even experts are in the dark about the utility of the smog tower, which was setup at a cost of over Rs. 15 Crore along with an annual maintenance cost of Rs. 3 lakh, but, ironically the air quality near the smog tower was found to be nearly 500 AQI (Air Quality Index) on Friday.

DPCC president said that when Congress was in power in Punjab, Kejriwal used to blame the farmers of the State for paddy stubble burning, which contributed to Delhi’s air pollution. But, after AAP came to power in Punjab, Kejriwal side stepped questions over stubble-burning in Punjab and tried to find a scapegoat for Delhi’s air pollution. He is in a habit to blame others for his own failures and incompetence, and now he blames the Central Government for pollution.

Kumar further added that due to the severe air pollution, he had written to the Lt. Governor to close all the educational institutions in Delhi, including schools and colleges.

He said that Kejriwal was trying to mislead the people of Delhi with false data, without addressing the real-time issues like the toxic air of the Capital.