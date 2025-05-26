Congress demands clarity from Modi Govt over US role in ceasefire decision

The Congress party in Rajasthan on Monday organised a “Jai Hind Sabha” to acknowledge the bravery and prowess of the Indian Armed Forces and to celebrate the grand success of Operation Sindoor.

However, most of the speakers at the event expressed their displeasure over the “abrupt ceasefire” in the armed conflict with Pakistan, which, according to them, was progressing towards a decisive and desired outcome.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated, “The Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted and focused airstrikes on terrorist hideouts and their perpetrators.”

“However, the Modi government abruptly ordered a ceasefire under pressure from the United States, leaving the nation stunned and disappointed,” he added.

Referring to the 1971 war, Gehlot said, “In a similar situation, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi resisted US pressure, split Pakistan into two, and concluded the war on her own terms. Why did Prime Minister Modi succumb to US pressure when the entire Opposition and the people of the nation were united in support of the government’s actions?” he questioned.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully remarked, “While people are elated over the grand success of Operation Sindoor and have endorsed the government’s strong retaliation against Pakistan-based terrorists, their bases, and perpetrators, they are also saddened and upset by the way the ceasefire was declared by the US and subsequently accepted and enforced by the Indian government.”

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra raised further questions: “How did US President Donald Trump take the liberty to announce a ceasefire between India and Pakistan? Why didn’t the Modi government contradict the US’s claims on mediation? Who was misleading the nation—President Trump or Prime Minister Modi?” Dotasra demanded answers to these questions.

AICC General Secretary and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Congress Rajasthan in-charge and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary also addressed the gathering.

