Congress delegation calls on Rajasthan Governor; submits memorandum against ACB move to book ex-minister for graft

A delegation of the opposition Congress on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade opposing the Anti Corruption Bureau’s decision to file an FIR against senior party leader and former minister Udai Lal Anjana.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has reportedly sought the Governor’s permission to lodge an FIR against former Cooperative Minister Anjana in connection with the alleged corruption in the appointments of managers in the Gram Seva Sahakari Samitis during the previous Congress regime.

Advertisement

Led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully and party’s state president Govind Singh Dotasra, the Congress delegation went to the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday to submit the memorandum to the Governor.

Advertisement

The delegation impressed upon the state Governor that Anjana is an honest and dedicated party leader who has not committed any act of corruption. It alleged that the incumbent Cooperative Minister and other BJP leaders are defaming Anjana with the motive of diverting people’s attention from the corruption and irregularities committed by their own party leaders.

Governor Bagade, however, conveyed to the delegation that the Raj Bhawan has so far not received any communique from the state government or the ACB seeking permission to file an FIR against the former Cooperative Minister.

“If I receive any such request seeking permission to file an FIR in this regard, I will decide on my course of action in light of the submissions made by them. In the meantime, the party delegation may meet Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and ACB Director General Dr Ravi Prakash Maherda to apprise them of the issue”, Governor Bagade advised the Congress delegates.