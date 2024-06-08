Congress CWC Meeting: State Units want Rahul Gandhi to accept Leader of Opposition post

State Units of the Congress party pushed for Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the 18th Lok Sabha as top Congress leaders gathered in Delhi on Saturday for the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Rahul Gandhi, party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were present at the meeting being held at Ashoka Hotel in the national capital.

Ahead of the meeting, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that it was their demand Rahul Gandhi should come forward and handle everything.

“It has been our demand that Rahul Gandhi should come forward and handle everything but the final decision is of the leadership. Rahul Gandhi has to decide himself…,” Warring said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy echoed the Punjab Congress chief and demanded Rahul should accept the post of LoP.

“We don’t know about the agenda of the CWC meeting yet… Our demand is the same as that of 140 crore Indians. Rahul Gandhi has to take the position as the leader of the Opposition. Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for women and the unemployed…,” CM Reddy said.

Another senior Congress leader and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also favoured Rahul Gandhi for the role of Leader of Opposition.

“Yes, we want the country to get such a face who can reply to the Prime Minister…I think the entire country wants this,” he said, adding the Congress will play the role of a strong Opposition in the Parliament.