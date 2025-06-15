Congress condemns Israel’s attacks on Iran, urges India to promote peace

The Congress on Sunday strongly condemned Israel’s recent bombings and targeted assassinations on Iranian soil, citing grave regional and global consequences.

“The Indian National Congress unequivocally condemns Israel’s recent bombings and targeted assassinations on Iranian soil, which represent a dangerous escalation with grave regional and global consequences,” party’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on handle X.

“This attack on Iran’s sovereignty and encroachment of its rights, whether through aerial strikes or covert killings, only deepens instability and sows the seeds of further conflict,” Ramesh further asserted.

Israel and Iran military conflict continued on an escalated note for the third day on Sunday, with the Israeli military claiming it conducted an “extensive series of strikes” on the headquarters of the Iranian Defence Ministry and the SPND nuclear project, including the place where Iran “hid its nuclear archive.”

”The Congress party firmly believes that diplomacy, dialogue, and international cooperation, and not violence, are the only legitimate and sustainable path forward. Hostilities must cease immediately. Continued military brinkmanship risks plunging an already fragile region into wider war, with catastrophic human and economic fallout,” Ramesh opined.

“With long-standing ties to Iran and strategic relations with Israel, India has a moral responsibility and diplomatic leverage to act as a bridge for de-escalation and peace,” he further suggested while asserting: “Peace in West Asia is crucial for India’s national interest, particularly given the large number of Indian citizens living and working in the region.”

