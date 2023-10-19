Congress condemns Gaza hospital bombing

The Congress on Thursday strongly condemned the indiscriminate bombing of the hospital in Gaza and residential areas, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives.

The grand old party also reiterated its support to the rights of the Palestinian people.

“The indiscriminate bombing on the hospital in Gaza and residential areas resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives of innocent men, women and children is both unjustifiable and a grave humanitarian tragedy for which the perpetrators must be held accountable,’” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a statement.

He further said, “On October 8, the Indian National Congress had condemned the brutal attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel. Also unacceptable are the indiscriminate actions by Israel’s military forces in civilian areas, that includes a siege of the Gaza Strip and bombings in it.”

“The Indian National Congress reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people. The aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of dignity, self-respect and equality in a sovereign state of their own is long-standing and perfectly legitimate. These aspirations have been routinely suppressed and denied,” Kharge said.

He added that millions of Palestinians have been dispossessed and displaced. They have lived in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

Calling for peace, Kharge said, “The Indian National Congress repeats its call for an immediate cease-fire and for humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered people of Gaza. It calls upon all sides to abandon the path of senseless violence and war and begin the process of negotiations and diplomacy so that the aspirations of the Palestinian people are fulfilled and the security concerns of Israel are also ensured.”