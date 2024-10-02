Congress concludes Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh; Sachin and Bhupesh slam BJP for conspiring to eliminate Congress

State Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launched a fierce critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the conclusion of the party’s Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh. They accused the ruling party of conspiring to eliminate Congress and exerting external control over the state government. Addressing supporters, Pilot condemned the BJP-led administration for its failure to maintain law and order, citing recent violence in Baloda Bazar and escalating Maoist activities as evidence of the government’s shortcomings.

“All decisions in Chhattisgarh are being directed from Delhi, undermining the state’s autonomy,” Pilot alleged. He emphasised that Congress will not allow the government to ignore the voices of the poor. “If necessary, we will wage another battle, disrupting the government’s peace,” he warned, underlining Congress’ commitment to Gandhian ideology and resilience against oppression.

The Congress party’s Nyay Yatra, a series of protests across different regions in Chhattisgarh, aims to galvanise public support against the governance of the BJP. As the party prepares for the upcoming local body elections, its leaders are emphasising the need to mobilise grassroots support and address pressing issues affecting residents. By focusing on matters such as law and order, safety, and accountability, the Congress hopes to leverage the momentum from the Nyay Yatra to regain political ground in Chhattisgarh and connect meaningfully with voters.

Deepak Baij targets BJP government

PCC President Deepak Baij delivered a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the current government of pushing Chhattisgarh towards lawlessness. He warned that, in just nine months, the state is being driven to a crisis similar to that of Manipur. Baij’s remarks come at a critical time as Congress gears up to contest the local elections, aiming to highlight the failings of the BJP in maintaining law and order.

Baij also accused the BJP government of neglecting women’s safety, pointing out that many women now fear venturing out after dark due to rising crime. He reiterated Congress’ commitment to fighting for the rights of the people, stating that the Nyay Yatra had reignited the party’s campaign to expose the BJP’s shortcomings.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took the opportunity to underscore the deteriorating state of governance under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Baghel highlighted a recent case where a young man was allegedly beaten to death in police custody in Kawardha, pointing to the lack of accountability, with no FIR filed so far. Baghel also raised concerns about the rising incidents of theft, robbery, and murder in major cities like Raipur and Bhilai, drawing attention to the growing lawlessness in the state.

Congress aims for unity and victory

In his address, Sachin Pilot emphasised that Congress remains united and focused, with no distinction between leaders and workers. He stated that the Nyay Yatra had instilled new energy and determination within the party, which would be crucial in securing victories in the upcoming local body elections.

Pilot assured that Congress leaders and workers stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against the BJP. If the need arises, he said, they would face any challenges together, including potential police repression during protests. This show of unity is seen as a key message to Congress supporters as the party looks to build momentum ahead of the local elections.

Strategic importance of local elections

The Congress leadership has positioned the Nyay Yatra as a vital initiative to connect with voters at the grassroots level, especially ahead of the local body elections. The party is keen to capitalise on the momentum generated by the yatra and convert it into electoral success, particularly in municipal and panchayat bodies.

As Chhattisgarh gears up for local elections, Congress is focusing on the BJP’s alleged failures in governance, from rising crime rates to economic mismanagement, to strengthen its narrative. With the conclusion of the Nyay Yatra, Congress hopes to bolster its chances of success, reinforcing its role as a strong opposition in Chhattisgarh. The local body elections are seen as a litmus test for both the BJP and Congress, with the outcome likely to have a significant impact on the political dynamics ahead of future state elections.